Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading 13.7% Higher

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.57. 1,419,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,174,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 16.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.