Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.23% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 142,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000.

TAN stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 250,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,969. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

