Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $10.39 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,797. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

