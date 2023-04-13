Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 13,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

