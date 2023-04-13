Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in CSX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

