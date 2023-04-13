Core Alternative Capital Buys Shares of 400 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.