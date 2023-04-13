Core Alternative Capital Has $144,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $190.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

