Core Alternative Capital Sells 63 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,098,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167,467 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $435.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

