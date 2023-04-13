Core Alternative Capital Sells 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $199.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

