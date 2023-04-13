Core Alternative Capital Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $369.89 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

