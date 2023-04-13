Cormark Comments on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.79 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,191.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,133 shares of company stock worth $332,893 over the last 90 days. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.