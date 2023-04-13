Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 626,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

