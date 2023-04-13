Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.60. 416,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,393,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

CJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

