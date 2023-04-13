Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Down 8%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 2,512,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,030,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Creatd Stock Down 8.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creatd

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Creatd by 1,909.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creatd by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

