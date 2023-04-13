Critical Contrast: Minerva Surgical (UTRS) and Its Peers

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Minerva Surgical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical’s peers have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -67.82% -130.81% -39.30% Minerva Surgical Competitors -483.03% -107.14% -25.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million -$34.11 million -0.21 Minerva Surgical Competitors $1.13 billion $55.93 million -3.99

This table compares Minerva Surgical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Minerva Surgical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minerva Surgical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Minerva Surgical Competitors 1029 3628 7823 184 2.57

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,907.23%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Minerva Surgical peers beat Minerva Surgical on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

