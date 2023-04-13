Critical Review: Forge Global (FRGE) versus The Competition

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.14 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 30.54

Profitability

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 903 1208 32 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 95.45%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

