Cronos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.12 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $11.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

