Crypto Snack (SNACK) Tops One Day Volume of $288,952.07

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $288,952.07 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

