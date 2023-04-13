CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 9,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

