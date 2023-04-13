Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $136,840.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 1,194,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,384. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.