DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.45.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.60. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

