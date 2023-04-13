DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of AI opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.60. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

