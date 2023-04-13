DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 38,409 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Sempra Energy worth $134,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

SRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.01. 337,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.23.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

