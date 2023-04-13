DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 461,013 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $207,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

