DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.58% of Motorola Solutions worth $251,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.35. The stock had a trading volume of 177,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,836. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.56. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

