DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Accenture worth $328,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $283.00. 1,538,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.58. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

