DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 52,941 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $179,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 142,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.