DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Prologis worth $135,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 872,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,091. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.