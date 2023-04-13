DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $102.58 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CME Group were worth $102,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.13. The company had a trading volume of 445,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $240.54. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

