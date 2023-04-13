DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $118.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuit were worth $118,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.91. The company had a trading volume of 286,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,324. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.11. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

