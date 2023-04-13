DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $122.08 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $830.50. 175,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,432. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

