DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $127.35 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.24% of AGCO worth $127,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

AGCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.57. 157,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

