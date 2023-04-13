DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $148.08 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $148,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 23,092,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,002,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.