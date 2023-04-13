DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $495.55 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $495,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.18. 20,679,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,786,703. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $659.93 billion, a PE ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

