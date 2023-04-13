DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $110,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 160,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,247. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

