Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.36. 100,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,643,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Delek US Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

