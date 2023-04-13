Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,633,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 10,136,611 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $33.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.