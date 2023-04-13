Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$15.9-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.53.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

