Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($36.54).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,450 ($30.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.09) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.53) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,390 ($29.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,480.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,365.17. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($22.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,260 ($40.37).

Derwent London Increases Dividend

About Derwent London

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 54.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -3,160.00%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

