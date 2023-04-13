Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.77. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

