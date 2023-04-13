Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of DEST stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 30 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 659,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,988. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of £28.34 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.21.

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,421.05). Insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

