Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Destiny Pharma Price Performance
Shares of DEST stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 30 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 659,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,988. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of £28.34 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma
In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,421.05). Insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Read More
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.