Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 50%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Approximately 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Dev Clever Trading Down 50.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.45. The stock has a market cap of £63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dev Clever Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

