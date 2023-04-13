Devon Energy Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

