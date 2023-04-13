DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.1% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

IGE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 137,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $834.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.