DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.2% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,121 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

