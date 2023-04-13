Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.32. 1,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.