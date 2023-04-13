DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.71

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.37. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 21,062 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 118.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.