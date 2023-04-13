DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.71

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.37. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 21,062 shares traded.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.
