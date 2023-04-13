Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $611.67

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.67 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 638.40 ($7.91). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 636.20 ($7.88), with a volume of 1,171,380 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 625 ($7.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.79) to GBX 940 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.62) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.67 ($8.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 626.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.88. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,054.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,256.07). In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,033.81). Also, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,256.07). 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

