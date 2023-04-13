Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 376.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $649.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

