eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $618.76 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. eCash has a market cap of $618.76 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,488.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00431261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00119735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,359,723,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.