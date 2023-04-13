Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after purchasing an additional 413,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

